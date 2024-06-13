Sober and Free Event for Teens

We have an incredible day planned filled with food, speakers, educational sessions, dance, talent show, DJ, photo booth, games, and much more! All free for sober teens on Saturday, June 15, 2024 12PM-10PM at Nova Southeastern University in Clearwater.

This day is co-sponsored by Florida Recovery Schools of Tampa Bay, Inc., Nova Southeastern University Tampa Bay Regional Campus Doctor of Occupational Therapy program, and Victory High Schools. VHS are non-profit, private sober schools in Tampa Bay for ages 14-19 recovering from addictions.

For more information visitsoberandfree.info

