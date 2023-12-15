Snowcat Ridge Now Open With Some Fun New Experiences!

Snowcat Ridge is open for its fourth season with some fun new experiences!

This year, the park debuted Santa's Christmas Lane, a brand-new attraction with four special features. Created for young kids, Santa's Christmas Lane is home to Santa's Cozy Cabin, Story Time with Mrs. Claus, the Peppermint Play Zone, and Santa's Gift Shoppe.

Snowcat Ridge has also debuted a new mascot this year, Flurry! Starting December 26, Flurry the friendly snow leopard will debut at the park and takeover Santa's Cozy Cabin, turning it into Flurry's Outpost. Snowcat Ridge's own Ice Queen will takeover story time for Mrs. Claus — with her and the mister back at the North Pole.

Fan-favorite attractions are back as well, including the Snowy Slopes, Crystal Ribbon, Alpine Village, Arctic Igloo and Eskimo Outpost. The park has invested more than $1 million to bring brand new restrooms to guests this year, featuring increased comfort and capacity.

Snowcat Ridge is open select dates now through February 25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SnowcatRidge.com.