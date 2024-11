Snowcat Ridge is officially open for the 2024-2025 season! Families and guests of all ages are welcome to enjoy the holiday festivities and activities available at the park this year. Snowcat Ridge opened for the season on Friday, November 22 and will be open every day in November and December, bar the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, and select dates January 1 - March 2.

For more information and for tickets visit snowcatridge.com