'SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night' Now Streaming: We're Talking with Executive Producer Morgan Neville

We're talking with Executive Producer, Academy, and Emmy-Award Winner Morgan Neville about the new Peacock original docuseries celebrating SNL’s 50th season.
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is a four-part docuseries honoring the legacy of SNL. Featuring more than 60 contributors, including SNL alumni, and covering decades of SNL history, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night offers a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most iconic hallmarks of the American late-night comedy institution.

Each episode reveals new insights into the show’s rich history, pulling back the curtain on everything from the writers’ room to the famed audition process.

All four episodes of SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night are now streaming on Peacock.

