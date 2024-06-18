Watch Now
S'Mores for Breakfast!

Metro Dinner brings this popular campfire treat front and center at the breakfast table
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jun 18, 2024

If you love S’mores, you’re going to love seasonal S’mores Griddles from Metro Diner.
This limited-time assortment of S’mores goodness includes S’mores bread pudding, pancakes, and waffles available now through July 15.
And, if your last name is Moore, you’re in luck! Today, Tuesday, June 18, Metro Diner is inviting anyone with the last name “Moore” to enjoy our S’more for FREE with proof of I.D
For more information visitmetrodiner.com

