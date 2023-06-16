Sláinte Irish Whiskey Now Available in Florida, Plus How Buying a Bottle Benefits Ukraine

Sláinte Irish Whiskey is now available in Florida!

It's a smooth, multi-award-winning Irish Whiskey co-founded by Liev Schreiber and Richard Davies.

Aged in American bourbon oak barrels and finished in sherry casks, Sláinte is distilled, matured, and bottled in Ireland.

Sláinte celebrates life journeys while sharing moments and events that promote unity and friendship while giving back to those most in need.

$1 from every Smooth Blend bottle sold directly benefits BlueCheck Ukraine, which Schreiber also co-founded. This will help them provide life-saving aid on the front lines of war.

For more information, visit SlainteWhiskey.com.