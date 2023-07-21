Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Sink Your Teeth Into Shark Week 2023!

Sink your teeth into Shark Week 2023!
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 09:05:36-04

Sink your teeth into Shark Week 2023! This iconic week will take you inside a great white shark-feeding frenzy and investigate rumors of sharks feasting on cocaine.

We're talking more about it with shark attack survivor and conservationist Paul de Gelder and underwater cinematographer, filmmaker, and professional freediver André Musgrove.

Jason Momoa, the fan-favorite actor, superhero, and conservationist who is dedicated to protecting and preserving the world’s oceans, is the host of Shark Week.

Each night starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Momoa will guide fans through nearly 20 new hours of television featuring the apex predators. Some of the specials include "Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy," showing you a close-up look at a great white shark feast - captured by researchers with cameras inside a whale carcass decoy. Another special is called "Cocaine Sharks," revealing what happens to sharks that possibly feed on cocaine and other illegal drugs dumped in South Florida waters.

For more information, visit Discovery.com/Shark-Week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com