Sink your teeth into Shark Week 2023! This iconic week will take you inside a great white shark-feeding frenzy and investigate rumors of sharks feasting on cocaine.

We're talking more about it with shark attack survivor and conservationist Paul de Gelder and underwater cinematographer, filmmaker, and professional freediver André Musgrove.

Jason Momoa, the fan-favorite actor, superhero, and conservationist who is dedicated to protecting and preserving the world’s oceans, is the host of Shark Week.

Each night starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Momoa will guide fans through nearly 20 new hours of television featuring the apex predators. Some of the specials include "Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy," showing you a close-up look at a great white shark feast - captured by researchers with cameras inside a whale carcass decoy. Another special is called "Cocaine Sharks," revealing what happens to sharks that possibly feed on cocaine and other illegal drugs dumped in South Florida waters.

For more information, visit Discovery.com/Shark-Week.