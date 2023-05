Simplify your skincare routine with Community Sixty-Six. Each product is stacked with multiple ingredients, which allows you to cut back on the number of products you need to use in your skincare routine.

Dia Foley, the founder and CEO of Community Sixty-Six, joins us to explain the science behind how using multiple ingredients in a single product can lead to better results.

Their products cater to different skin types and concerns. You can find them at CommunitySixtySix.com and Sephora.com.