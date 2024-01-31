Watch Now
Simple Tips to Help Start an At-Home Dental Routine for Your Pets

February is Pet Dental Health Month, so it's the perfect opportunity to talk about dental hygiene for our furry friends!
Posted at 8:22 AM, Jan 31, 2024
February is Pet Dental Health Month, which serves as a helpful reminder that there’s no better time to start prioritizing your cat or dog’s dental health.

70% of cats will experience dental disease in their lifetime and a vast 80% of dogs – especially small breeds and seniors – are at risk of dental disease. Lack of dental care can lead to inflammation, tartar, gingivitis, periodontal disease, and quality of life issues for your pet.

Supporting dental health is vital to the overall well-being of both dogs and cats, and a steady dental health routine can significantly reduce the frequency and severity of issues in between visits to the vet. Incorporating a daily dental treat option like Wellness® WHIMZEES® can go a long way toward ensuring pets will have healthier teeth, gums, and breath, and in turn, live happier lives.

