Simple Swaps for a Happy, Healthy School Year

Parenting contributor Carly Dorogi joins us with some simple swaps you can make for a happier, healthier school year.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Sep 27, 2023
For more information on the products discussed, visit:

  • Veggies Made Great
    • Visit the Veggies Made Great website to join the "VegHead" community for promos, coupons, and more!
    • Available in the freezer section at most major retailers nationwide including Costco and Target
    • VeggiesMadeGreat.com
  • Uncle Matt’s Organic
    • Available at Sprouts and Whole Foods Market, or use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% when you shop online at Shop.UncleMatts.com
  • Mooala Simple Organic Oat Milk and Organic Almond Milk
    • Available on Amazon - use code SIMPLELOVE for 20% off
  • OMG! Pretzels
  • NOW Kids and NOW Baby
    • Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off at NowFoods.com (through 10/31). Also available on Amazon.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

