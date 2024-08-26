Watch Now
Signatures for Soldiers Auctions Off Signed Memorabilia to Benefit Homeless & Disabled Veterans

We all know collectibles with signatures can bring in big money, but what if we turned the tables and that money was used to benefit soldiers? That's the mission behind Signatures for Soldiers. Founder Tim Virgilio joined us to talk all about his nonprofit.
The organization is also hosting a Veterans Day Block Party at Bayboro Brewing in St. Pete on Saturday, Nov. 9 starting at noon. Proceeds will help feed formerly homeless veterans & their families.

For more information, visit Signatures4Soldiers.com.

