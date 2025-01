Sidewalk Science Center hosts free educational displays and activities in public spaces almost every day, opening access to educational resources and information.

We're highlighting a few of their upcoming events:



Occultation of Mars - January 13:

SSC Downtown St. Pete at 8:45pm

Opposition of Mars Festivals - January 17 & 18:

North Straub Park in St. Pete from 6-9pm Bayfront Park in Sarasota from 6-9pm



For more information, visit SidewalkScienceCenter.org.