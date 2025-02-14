Should You Really Be Eating That? New Survey Reveals Impact of Diabetes Prejudice

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Abbott

Nearly 1 in 6 American adults have diabetes, which means it’s very likely you know someone living with the condition. But you may not know about the impact of hurtful comments they’re bombarded with every day.

Abbott recently conducted a survey of more than 2,600 people living with diabetes to understand how diabetes prejudice can impact health outcomes. The survey revealed:



Nearly 1 in 4 people with diabetes have avoided sharing their diagnosis with family or friends due to embarrassment or concern.

40% of people with diabetes feel like diabetes is often used as the punchline of a joke.

Almost 70% of people with diabetes believe there is stigma associated with their condition.

40% of people with diabetes have skipped or missed a doctor's appointment due to shame or stigma.

The survey is part of a multi-year global initiative, Above the Bias, aimed at ending diabetes prejudice. The initiative kicks off with a powerful, emotional film designed to provoke meaningful conversations among family, friends and communities about how even well-intentioned comments can be harmful to people living with diabetes.

The survey also revealed the profound impact support can have on people with diabetes – nearly 70% saying supportive comments from others can significantly boost their motivation to manage their condition. By raising awareness of where and how bias and prejudice exist, Abbott aims to promote a more compassionate understanding of diabetes and build more empathy for those living with the condition.

Dr. Susan Guzman, a clinical psychologist specializing in diabetes, is passionate about helping to change the conversations in diabetes away from shame, blame, and judgment to those based on facts and empathy. She’s partnered closely with Abbott on this new initiative.

For more information, visit AboveBias.com.