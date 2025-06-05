Shopping Got Smarter—Can AI Finally Fix Fashion Fails?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Techish

Shopping used to be simple. You walked into a store, tried on some jeans, and decided in 30 seconds if they made your butt look weird. Now? It’s an algorithmic arms race—your selfie is the new dressing room.

GlanceAI (free, iOS and Android) is one of the newest—and buzziest—apps promising to fix what’s broken about online clothes shopping. Instead of scrolling through endless product pages, you upload a photo of yourself. In seconds, it generates photorealistic images of you wearing curated outfits styled to your body, skin tone, and even your local weather.

Since launching in the U.S. last month, GlanceAI says it has attracted more than 1.5 million users and generated more than 40 million personalized images. About 40% of people tap through to shop weekly, according to the company.

I tried it with a no-makeup selfie and it actually styled me in looks similar to what I wear IRL. The outfits make sense—not just for my size or style—but for my real life.

Unlike apps like Aiuta or Doji, which cater more to retailers or high-fashion avatars, Glance is all about everyday wearability: Zara, Levi’s, Mango—not metaverse fantasywear.

Still, it’s not perfect. Some outfits don’t link to the exact products, and sizing inclusivity is still a work in progress. The app relies on affiliate links, so it offers similar options when an exact match isn’t available. The company says more brand partnerships and better personalization features are rolling out soon.

GlanceAI is part of a growing wave of tech tools trying to make shopping smarter—and more sustainable.

Take Beni, a browser extension that shows you secondhand options while you shop online. Browsing a jacket at Nordstrom? Beni might tell you it’s available for less on Poshmark or The RealReal.

Then there’s Croissant, which displays guaranteed resale prices while you shop. Say you're eyeing a $200 blazer—it might show you can resell it later for $80, helping you shop smarter and recover value instantly when you’re done wearing it.

Together, these tools form a new “smart shopping stack.” GlanceAI helps you find what looks good. Beni helps you find it cheaper. Croissant helps you cash it back in.

Bottom line? AI can’t solve all your wardrobe woes just yet. But it’s already reducing the guesswork, frustration, and waste—and making the experience of getting dressed a little more inspiring.

Try it out and let me know what you think at Techish.com.