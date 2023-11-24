Shopapalooza is Back!

More than 350 local makers and small businesses are coming together at St. Petersburg’s Vinoy Park on Thanksgiving Weekend for LocalShops1’s Shopapalooza Festival. The 2-day extravaganza celebrates local businesses, local arts, local tastes, local music The free community festival takes place 10 am to 5 pm Saturday 25 and again Sunday Nov 26, 2023.
For more information visit ShopapaloozaFestival.com
More than 350 local makers and small businesses are coming together at St. Petersburg’s Vinoy Park on Thanksgiving Weekend for LocalShops1’s Shopapalooza Festival. The 2-day extravaganza celebrates local businesses, local arts, local tastes, local music The free community festival takes place 10 am to 5 pm Saturday 25 and again Sunday Nov 26, 2023.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com