Shopapalooza Happens This Weekend at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg

More than 350 local makers and small businesses are coming together at St. Petersburg’s Vinoy Park (701 Bayshore Dr NE) on Thanksgiving Weekend for LocalShops1’s Shopapalooza Festival. The 2-day extravaganza celebrates local businesses, local arts, local tastes, local music, and the local vibe that makes Tampa Bay such a special place. The free community festival takes place on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1 from 10 am to 5 pm. With more than 350 local makers and small businesses participating, Shopapalooza is expected to be the biggest Small Business Saturday (and Sunday!) celebration in the nation, Shopapalooza is a fun and easy way for families to do kick off their holiday dreams while shopping, drinking, dining and supporting local makers and small businesses.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
