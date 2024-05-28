Watch Now
Sheila E. Performing at the Clearwater Smooth Jazz Jam, Happening June 14 & 15

Legendary musician and undisputed queen of percussion, Sheila E is a part of the second annual Clearwater Smooth Jazz Jam, coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall on June 14 and 15.
Posted at 8:10 AM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 08:10:36-04

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.

