The new documentary "The Fire That Took Her" follows the story of Judy Malinowski, who was set on fire by her boyfriend, and the attempt by law enforcement to bring him to justice.

We're talking to Judy's mom, Bonnie Bowes, about why it was so important to make this film. She's also the founder and president of Judy's Foundation, raising awareness about domestic violence.

You can watch "The Fire That Took Her" now on Paramount Plus.