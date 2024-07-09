Watch Now
SharkCon Returns to Tampa July 13 & 14

SharkCon is back bigger and better this year with the stars of the shark world, celebrities, photographers and more!

There's free activities for you and the kids to sink your teeth into, speakers from Shark Week, National Geographic, and Animal Planet. Plus, more than 100 vendors of shark and ocean-related merchandise like jewelry, art, clothing, & collectibles. There's even indoor scuba diving with professionals as well as other water sports.

SharkCon also raises awareness about shark and ocean conservation, as well as sustainability.

This event is suitable for the casual consumer of shark lore, to the most intense aficionado of shark science. If it’s about sharks, it’s at SharkCon!

It's happening Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. For more information, visit SharkCon.com.

