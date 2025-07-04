SharkCon Returns July 12 & 13: Shark Stars, Celebrities, and More!

SharkCon is back, bigger and better, with the stars of the shark world, celebrities, photographers, and more!
It'll be at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall July 12 & 13. For more information, visit SharkCon.com.
SharkCon is back, bigger and better, with the stars of the shark world, celebrities, photographers, and more!
It'll be at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall July 12 & 13. For more information, visit SharkCon.com.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com