SharkCon Returns July 12 & 13: Shark Stars, Celebrities, and More!

SharkCon is coming to the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall July 12 and 13!
SharkCon is back, bigger and better, with the stars of the shark world, celebrities, photographers, and more!

It'll be at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall July 12 & 13. For more information, visit SharkCon.com.

