Shark Week: Survivor Paul de Gelder Talks About His Show 'How to Survive a Shark Attack'

It's Shark Week! The exciting summer television event is upon us, and shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder joins us to talk about everything we have to look forward to.

Paul de Gelder's show, How to Survive a Shark Attack, is one of several shows he’ll be featured in during Shark Week. He'll be attempting the unthinkable – getting attacked by a shark, again. Under the supervision of experts, Paul provokes sharks to attack him in multiple scenarios, where they bite and tear off prosthetic limbs to teach life-saving tactics for surviving an encounter with nature’s deadliest predators.

An elite Australian Navy diver who lost two limbs in a horrific shark attack that changed his life, Paul de Gelder now inspires others to overcome obstacles and champions shark conservation through his work on Discovery’s Shark Week. Through his personal experiences and advocacy, Paul, who lost his right leg and forearm in the attack, now educates viewers about the misunderstood nature of sharks.

Now based in Los Angeles, Paul continues expanding his extraordinary impact through documentaries, speaking engagements, and acting roles. Recognized as one of the top 15 inspirational Australians and top 10 speakers, he embodies the limitless potential that emerges when we refuse to be defined by our circumstances.

Paul's ongoing projects and global speaking schedule demonstrate that his most impactful chapters are still being written.

