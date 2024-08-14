Watch Now
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Hosting Free Webinars for Small Business Owners

We're talking with Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran about her upcoming free webinars. "Behind the Biz with Barbara Corcoran, presented by AT&amp;T Business" will highlight innovative ways in which technology-driven solutions can help unlock growth for small businesses.
The first webinar will examine the secrets of operational success and can be streamed on LinkedIn Live on Tuesday, August 20 at 2pm ET and after on-demand. The second episode, premiering on Tuesday, September 24, will examine smart strategies for customer engagement; and the third episode on Tuesday, October 29, will explore winning with AI for small businesses.

