Shark-Cuterie Board Workshop Happening at the Florida Aquarium This Week

It’s Shark Week at The Florida Aquarium! Guests can experience a variety of shark-themed programs and activities throughout the week, including Shark-cuterie Night this Thursday!
Posted at 9:08 AM, Jul 25, 2023
It’s Shark Week at The Florida Aquarium! Guests can experience a variety of shark-themed programs and activities throughout the week, celebrating these cartilaginous creatures.

One special event this week, back by popular demand, is Shark-cuterie Night! During this 90-minute, hands-on demonstration, you’ll learn how to build your own charcuterie board from an expert charcutier, Lux Boards by Lex. Plus, sink your teeth into tasty treats while discovering the truth about sharks from one of the Florida Aquarium's shark experts! You’ll learn, you’ll laugh, and you’ll leave with leftovers and your very own shark-cuterie board!

It's all happening on Thursday, July 27 from 6:30-8 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit FLAquarium.org.

