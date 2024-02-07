Share Kindness in Your Neighborhood: Nextdoor Helps Neighbors Recognize & Honor One Another

Watch Now
Everyone loves a random act of kindness – from a stranger paying for your coffee or giving you a seat on the bus– these little spontaneous actions make a big impact.

Small and spontaneous gestures matter even more than we may think.

Too many times we forget the impact that simple gestures can make –this is exactly why National Random Acts of Kindness Day is being celebrated – to encourage everyone to spread kindness.

Caty Kobe, Nextdoor US Market Lead, joins us to talk about this, plus new features on Nextdoor that help neighbors recognize and honor one another.

Random Acts of Kindness Day is February 17.

For more information, visit Nextdoor.com.

