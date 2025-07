Big Chicken, the fast-casual restaurant chain co-owned by Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, is now open in Tampa!

Located at 8725 West Linebaugh Avenue, this vibrant eatery offers a unique dining experience by combining Shaq's favorite childhood dishes with today’s trending flavors.

For more information, visit BigChicken.com or call (813) 926-6744. You can also follow them on Instagram & Facebook @BigChickenTampa.