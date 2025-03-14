Shamrocking Fun: River O' Green Happening in Downtown Tampa Saturday, March 15

The Tampa Downtown Partnership is setting the stage for the “luck of the Irish” with the biggest and best River O' Green yet, inviting visitors from across the country to experience an Irish celebration like no other.

Presented by Grow Financial, River O' Green will transform the Hillsborough River into a dazzling kelly green, along with a day full of entertainment, food, and fun that’s truly “shamrocking!”

The one-of-a-kind Florida take on Irish festivities is set for Saturday, March 15, at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park from 11am - 6pm. Admission is free.

The Tampa Rough Riders’ signature St. Patrick’s Parade is once again rolling into Downtown Tampa alongside River O’ Green, starting at 3pm.

For more information, visit TampasDowntown.com.