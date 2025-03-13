Self-Employed Floridians May Qualify for up to $32,220 in Refundable Tax Credits: Here’s How to Claim Them

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: SETC Pros

An estimated 40 million Self-Employed Americans - including a large number in the Tampa Bay population - may still be owed thousands of dollars tax credits available from the FFCRA legislation in 2021.

In a groundbreaking move, SETC Pros, the leader in helping self-employed individuals claim missing Sick Leave and Family Leave Tax Credits, is on a media tour spreading the word about a little-known tax benefit that could mean big money for those who qualify. With tax season in full swing, SETC Pros is making it easier than ever for self-employed workers to navigate the complexities of amended returns and recover the credits they’re entitled to.

CEO Ryan Umina, a Top 40 Under 40 Lawyer, emphasizes, "The Sick Leave and Family Leave Tax Credits were designed to support self-employed workers who faced interruptions in 2021. Unfortunately, many haven’t realized they’re still eligible for these credits. At SETC Pros, we’ve built an industry-leading solution to make sure those who qualify get their refunds, fast, easy, and stress-free.”

The process is incredibly straightforward. With SETC Pros’ platform, users can apply for free, no upfront costs, and get an instant eligibility check. With their proprietary software and partnership with ID.me, SETC Pros guarantees quick, secure, and accurate tax credit calculations based on verified IRS data. Plus, the application process is made simple with pre-filled forms that take only minutes to complete.

Jenn Avina, SETC Pros’ Social Media Strategist and user of the service herself, shared her experience: "I was shocked when I realized I qualified for over $1,000 in tax credits I didn’t even know about. The process with SETC Pros was so quick and easy. Now, it feels amazing to be able to help others discover this benefit, too."

For those needing their funds quickly, SETC Pros offers the Express Refund Advance Loan, which allows qualifying clients to receive their refunds in as little as 5-7 business days. Since typical wait times for the IRS to process amended returns typically take 4-6 months, this is a game-changer for self-employed workers who don’t have time to wait around for IRS processing.

With the April 15, 2025 deadline approaching for most Americans (those who filed an extension to file for tax year 2021 have an extended deadline), there’s never been a better time to apply. In fact, self-employed Floridians who miss out could lose their chance to claim these vital credits. Set up your eligibility check today at SETCPros.com/Blend and start your path to getting the money you deserve!