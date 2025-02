Marie Selby Botanical Gardens presents - George Harrison: A Gardener’s Life.

It explores the deep and meaningful connection between the musician – best known as the lead guitarist of the legendary rock band The Beatles – and the pastime of gardening, which became his greatest passion.

It'll be on display from February 9 to June 29, 2025 at Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus. For more information, visit Selby.org/George-Harrison-A-Gardeners-Life.