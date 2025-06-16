See Emperor Penguins Up Close at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando is making history this summer as the only location in the Western Hemisphere where you can see Emperor penguins, the world's largest and most iconic penguin species.

Emperor penguins are uniquely adapted to thrive in the harsh, icy conditions of their native habitat. With their dense feathers and remarkable swimming abilities, they can dive deeper than any other bird species, making them a fascinating addition to SeaWorld's animal inhabitants.

In preparation for the penguins' arrival, SeaWorld Orlando has completed significant upgrades to its Antarctica Realm. The facility now maintains temperatures around 28°F and replicates Antarctic light cycles to ensure the Emperor penguins' precise environmental needs are met, thereby supporting their natural rhythms and well-being.

The Emperor penguins coming to Orlando were relocated from SeaWorld San Diego, which has been at the forefront of global efforts in Emperor penguin care and breeding since the early 1980s. This relocation highlights SeaWorld's commitment to conservation and education, providing guests with a unique opportunity to learn about these magnificent creatures.

Guests can now see the Emperor penguins up close in the park's Antarctica Realm, an experience sure to delight visitors of all ages. Don't miss the chance to witness these iconic Antarctic animals during your next visit!

For more information, visit SeaWorldOrlando.com.