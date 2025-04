The St. Petersburg Museum of History presents Beautiful Beginnings, the inaugural exhibit of the St. Petersburg Art Archive project.

The exhibition features the artwork and stories of the artists and educators whose legacy built the foundation of today’s art culture in St. Petersburg.

You can see it now through July 27. For more information, visit HistoryStPete.org or call 727-894-1052. Mention Morning Blend and get $3 off admission!