Second Annual Paddy Fest St. Pete Returns to Williams Park March 16 & 17

Paddy Fest St. Pete is happening March 16 and 17 at Williams Park.
Posted at 8:38 AM, Mar 14, 2024
Paddy Fest St. Pete is happening this weekend! Executive producer of the event and publican of Mary Margarets Olde Irish Tavern, Peter Michael Boland, joins us to give us all the details. Plus, he shows us how to make an authentic Irish coffee.

Paddy Fest St. Pete returns to Williams Park in Downtown St. Pete for two days filled with Irish music, live performers, food trucks, Irish food, the Celtic Games, vendor market, Guinness on draught, whiskey tastings, and more!

It's all happening March 16 & 17. For more information, visit PaddyFestStPete.com.

