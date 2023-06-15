Season two of "The Great American Recipe" is back! We're talking with the "TODAY Show's" Food & Lifestyle Contributor and Host of the Competition, Alejandra Ramos.

Season two will introduce viewers to a new group of inventive home cooks who compete to wow the judges with their beloved signature dishes.

"The Great American Recipe" blends food, family and fun, highlighting the amazing variety of tastes and traditions from across the U.S. while capturing the roots of America’s diverse cuisine.

From family favorites passed down through generations to internationally influenced recipes that are becoming mainstays of American cuisine, the series mixes camaraderie with competition, revealing rich personal stories and the inspiration behind the contestants’ favorite recipes.

As with the first season, one of the winner’s dishes will grace the cover of The Great American Recipe Cookbook Season 2, an official series cookbook, which will feature recipes from the contestants, the host and the judges.

Season two premieres this Monday, June 19 on PBS. For more information, visit PBS.org.