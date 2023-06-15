Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Season Two of 'The Great American Recipe' is Back!

Season two of "The Great American Recipe" is back! This uplifting culinary competition celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food so vibrant and unique.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 08:11:28-04

Season two of "The Great American Recipe" is back! We're talking with the "TODAY Show's" Food & Lifestyle Contributor and Host of the Competition, Alejandra Ramos.

Season two will introduce viewers to a new group of inventive home cooks who compete to wow the judges with their beloved signature dishes.

"The Great American Recipe" blends food, family and fun, highlighting the amazing variety of tastes and traditions from across the U.S. while capturing the roots of America’s diverse cuisine.

From family favorites passed down through generations to internationally influenced recipes that are becoming mainstays of American cuisine, the series mixes camaraderie with competition, revealing rich personal stories and the inspiration behind the contestants’ favorite recipes.

As with the first season, one of the winner’s dishes will grace the cover of The Great American Recipe Cookbook Season 2, an official series cookbook, which will feature recipes from the contestants, the host and the judges.

Season two premieres this Monday, June 19 on PBS. For more information, visit PBS.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com