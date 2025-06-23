SEA LIFE Florida at LEGOLAND Florida Resort Is Now Open!

June marks National Ocean Month, and LEGOLAND Florida Resort is celebrating with the grand opening of its new aquarium, SEA LIFE Florida!

The aquarium invites visitors to dive into an underwater world teeming with fascinating marine life, offering daily access for LEGOLAND ticket holders or standalone admission options. There’s no need for sunscreen as guests explore the wonders of the ocean in a safe indoor environment.

As part of its commitment to ocean conservation, SEA LIFE Florida is also participating in Coralpalooza, an annual global event organized by the Coral Restoration Foundation. This month, divers from SEA LIFE Orlando traveled to Key West to support essential coral reef restoration efforts, funded by the SEA LIFE TRUST. This initiative aligns perfectly with SEA LIFE’s dedication to marine preservation and education.

For families and sea life enthusiasts looking for access to the attractions at LEGOLAND, an Annual Pass is available for just $9.99 a month. Additionally, guests planning to stay can take advantage of a limited-time offer for local hotels: book two nights and receive one free!

For more information, check out VisitSEALIFE.com/Florida & LEGOLAND.com/Florida.