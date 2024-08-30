Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Scream-A-Geddon Returns for Its 10th Year - Running August 30 to November 2

Scream-A-Geddon is back for its 10th season!
Tampa Bay’s premier horror park — SCREAM-A-GEDDON — is back for its 10th season! It runs select nights from August 30 to November 2.

This year, Florida’s most sinister scare park will feature all of its fan-favorite haunted attractions — including last year’s debut attraction, “Breach."

A thrilling night at SCREAM-A-GEDDON goes beyond the six haunted houses. The park also offers Zombie Paintball, ax throwing, food and beverage options, craft beer and wine and, of course, roaming characters lurking at every turn in the Monster Midway.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ScreamAGeddon.com.

