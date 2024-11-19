Scott & Kathy Fink Donate $5 Million to the St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Foundation

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Fink Five Foundation and Subaru & VW of Wesley Chapel

The St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Foundation recently announced that Scott and Kathy Fink, a prominent Tampa family with ties across the Bay Area, have given $5 million to advance children’s health care in West Central Florida.

The Finks’ gift will help lead the construction of a new, dedicated children’s hospital facility to open in 2030.

For more information, visit Give2StJoesKids.org.