Scott & Kathy Fink Donate $5 Million to the St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Foundation

The St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Foundation recently announced that Scott and Kathy Fink, a prominent Tampa family with ties across the Bay Area, have given $5 million to advance children’s health care in West Central Florida. The Finks’ gift will help lead the construction of a new, dedicated children’s hospital facility to open in 2030.
