SCORE Offers Free Mentoring to Businesses To Help Them Achieve Their Goals

SCORE is the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors and is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow, and achieve their goals. Since 1964, SCORE has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs.

SCORE in Tampa/Hillsborough County was started in 1968. Today, they have 52 volunteers and mentors. Last year, they had 1,036 client requests.

SCORE mentors bring years of business experience, most of them are, or have been, successful small business owners themselves. These mentors are experienced in all aspects and stages of business development, whether you’re considering starting a business or growing your existing company.

For more information, visit SCORE.org/Tampa.