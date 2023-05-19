'School of Rock' Coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall

The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall just announced their summer musical will be "School of Rock!"

Auditions are happening today - Friday, May 19 - and tomorrow - Saturday, May 20. No experience is necessary! Interested actors aged 14-18 can call 727-712-2706 to schedule an audition time and learn more about the cast requirements.

You'll be able to see "School Of Rock" in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall on July 27 through July 29 and August 3 through August 5.

"School Of Rock" is based on the hit Paramount movie by Mike White, the book by Julian Fellowes, with lyrics by Glenn Slater and new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Tickets for all performances will go on sale soon.