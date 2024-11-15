Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'Savor the Season' Holiday Festival Happening at Ananda Farm in Terra Ceia Now - December 15

There's a new destination in Terra Ceia that's bringing the community together in a spectacular outdoor space. We're taking you to Ananda Farm!
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Ananda Farm

There's a new destination in Terra Ceia that's bringing the community together in a spectacular outdoor space. We're taking you to Ananda Farm!

They offer unique attractions for all ages: slides, treehouses, photo ops, a rooftop bar, and more!

The season runs Thursdays through Sundays now - December 15. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit AnandaFarm.com.

Ananda Farm is located at 579 Ken Hubbard Road in Terra Ceia.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com