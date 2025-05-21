Savor Authentic Coal-Fired Brick Oven Pizza at Grimaldi’s Pizzeria in Westshore Plaza

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is redefining the pizza experience with its signature coal-fired brick ovens, delivering a taste that surpasses gas, convection, or wood-burning methods.

Known for using only the freshest ingredients, Grimaldi’s offers pizza lovers a delightful menu featuring coal-fired brick-oven pizzas, calzones, and more. Each dish is crafted with a secret recipe dough, fresh sliced mozzarella, and techniques honed over 100 years in Brooklyn.

Located in Westshore Plaza, Grimaldi’s is the perfect spot for a variety of occasions—from quick lunches with the Slices ASAP lunch special to celebratory dinners and casual catch-ups with friends and family. Don’t miss their daily happy hour during Social Stoking Hours for great deals!

For more information, visit GrimaldisPizzeria.com or follow them on social media @GrimaldisPizzeria on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.