Save on Energy Costs: Discover Solar Solutions for Florida Homeowners Today!

One look at your utility bill this month,and you know the cost of energy continues to skyrocket across central and southwest Florida. Many homeowners are asking if there is a better way to get the power we all need!

Joining us now with a better option are Wyatt Everhart, advisor with Solar Energy World, and Mia Brady, with the Solar United Neighbors of Florida.

Q1: Ok, so there is a lot of interest out there in reducing those monthly energy costs, especially with the heat starting to build across the Sunshine State, solar can certainly be a good solution, but *how you do it, can make all the difference right?!

A: (Wyatt) – Absolutely! I mean, on the one hand, it’s somewhat surprising we don’t already see more solar across Florida, given the intensity of the sun and the amount of energy available to capture. I think people here know intuitively that solar might make a lot of sense, but they also may have come across some shady marketing about solar, or even heard stories about less than ideal experiences in terms of the installer or the quality. But great news, that’s why organizations like the Solar United Neighbors of FL are so valuable!

Q2: So Mia, tell us about Solar United Neighbors and why the “Group Buying Programs” you are able to facilitate are so valuable for homeowners who want to save on energy?

A: (Mia) Absolutely. Solar United Neighbors is a non-for-profit group that helps homeowners go solar in Florida. We’ve been doing this here since 2015, with education and accurate information, but also working to “vet” only the best solar installers for our group buying programs. These programs, like the current one “Switch Together” are done in partnership with local governments like the City of Tampa. Basically, this has huge benefits to homeowners, not just in terms of Peace of Mind when going solar in terms of getting a reputable installation, but also better pricing!

Q3: Wow – kind of like “buying in bulk” for a group discount with your fellow Floridians in sounds like! And then, on top of that, there are still some major tax incentives for additional money back in your pocket, *for the moment at least?

A: (Wyatt) That’s correct! Despite all the buzz out there about potential changes, for now, for 2025, we still have the highest solar tax incentives available in history, including the federal income tax credit that puts 1,000’s back in your pocket in the first year alone! But – no one knows what happens next, so what we are saying – don’t risk on missing on this kind of ultimate deal by doing this now with the Solar United Neighbors / Switch Together program, a vetted and proven high quality installer like Solar Energy World, all while capturing the maximum solar tax credit while we know we still have it available!

Q4: That is quite the combination! Mia, just quickly as we are almost out of time, what areas are you covering with the current program and how can people interested find out more?

A: (Mia) We are covering Tampa, Clearwater, Largo, Tarpon Springs, in fact, you are probably getting something about us in the mail as well in those areas, so keep an eye out for that! But also, we are extending our current Switch Together program out to Sarasota, Lakeland, as well as the counties of Pinellas, Pasco, and Hillsborough!

Don’t wait long, as this group program only runs through May 28! Head to SwitchTogether.com, and of course, you can always reach out directly at SolarUnitedNeighbors.org.