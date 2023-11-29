Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Sarasota Vascular Specialists

Vein disease may be more common than you think, especially among women. We're taking you to Sarasota Vascular Specialists to talk more about it.
Posted at 8:52 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 08:52:50-05

Sarasota Vascular Specialists have been the leading vascular specialists in the tri-county area for 30 years.

The practice is the largest medical practice in the Tri-county area dedicated solely to the treatment of patients with disorders of the veins and arteries, the Vascular System. They are uniquely trained and experienced to offer all forms of diagnosis and therapy.

For more information, visit VeinsandArteries.com. Sarasota Vascular Specialists is located at 600 N Cattlemen Road #220 in Sarasota.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com