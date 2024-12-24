Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert is a joyful, lively experience that has delighted audiences in Clearwater for more than 25 years. Ring in 2025 with soaring arias, romantic duets, and festive overtures, courtesy of the “Waltz King,” Johann Strauss Jr. This beloved musical celebration evokes the enchantment and grandeur of Vienna’s Golden Age with a new cast and musical program each year. Performed by some of Europe’s finest singers, internationally celebrated dancers, and a full orchestra conducted by an expert in Viennese music, this concert experience is the perfect way to greet the New Year. Just like a champagne toast at midnight, it wouldn’t be New Year’s without Salute to Vienna.

Salute To Vienna New Year's Concert returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall on December 31 at 3 pm

For tickets visit rutheckerdhall.com