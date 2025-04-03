SAGES Theatre Helps Seniors Being Targeted by Scams

SAGES Theater is bringing engaging, educational, and empowering stories to the stage with senior actors in charge. Their upcoming "Play with Purpose", Phoney Baloney (about stopping scams), will begin on April 6th at the Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo with 3 more shows to follow at different venues across Tampa Bay. SAGES brings their original productions to the public FREE as a public service in partnership with local police departments, consumer protection agencies, and FBI, who deal with the tragedy of folks losing their hard-earned savings to fraud every day. Join the SAGES movement to shine a spotlight on positive aging and reserve your FREE tickets by clicking the red banner at the top of their website page. https://www.SAGEStheater.org [sagestheater.org]
SAGES Theater is bringing engaging, educational, and empowering stories to the stage with senior actors in charge. Their upcoming "Play with Purpose", Phoney Baloney (about stopping scams), will begin on April 6th at the Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo with 3 more shows to follow at different venues across Tampa Bay. SAGES brings their original productions to the public FREE as a public service in partnership with local police departments, consumer protection agencies, and FBI, who deal with the tragedy of folks losing their hard-earned savings to fraud every day. Join the SAGES movement to shine a spotlight on positive aging and reserve your FREE tickets by clicking the red banner at the top of their website page. https://www.SAGEStheater.org [sagestheater.org]
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com