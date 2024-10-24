Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Safe & Seamless Seasonal Shopping: Tips for Consumers & Businesses from Discover

As the holiday shopping season is upon us, stores are already preparing for what is going to be their busiest time of the year. New research from Discover reveals that offering a variety of payment options and a secure payment experience is critical for consumers and store owners this holiday season. We're getting tips to protect against fraud and ensure a safe and effective checkout experience.
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Discover

Fall is officially in full swing, and the holidays are around the corner. Your favorite stores are already preparing for the end-of-the-year shopping rush, and consumers want fast and efficient checkout experiences. In fact, according to a new Discover survey, the ability to pay using a preferred payment method is the most significant factor (63% strongly agree) influencing consumers to complete a purchase.

A busy holiday season is expected, and stores will be full of shoppers. Discover’s survey highlights the importance of payment safety and security throughout this busy time of year.

Judith McGuire, SVP, Global Products at Discover, joins us to share tips for consumers and merchants to protect against fraud and stay secure at the checkout.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/InsightsHubPage.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com