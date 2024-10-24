Safe & Seamless Seasonal Shopping: Tips for Consumers & Businesses from Discover

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Discover

Fall is officially in full swing, and the holidays are around the corner. Your favorite stores are already preparing for the end-of-the-year shopping rush, and consumers want fast and efficient checkout experiences. In fact, according to a new Discover survey, the ability to pay using a preferred payment method is the most significant factor (63% strongly agree) influencing consumers to complete a purchase.

A busy holiday season is expected, and stores will be full of shoppers. Discover’s survey highlights the importance of payment safety and security throughout this busy time of year.

Judith McGuire, SVP, Global Products at Discover, joins us to share tips for consumers and merchants to protect against fraud and stay secure at the checkout.

