Safe Digging Month: Call Peoples Gas to Find Underground Utilities Before You Start Your Project

Did you know April is National Safe Digging Month? It coincides with the season of spring, the time when homeowners are out landscaping and doing outdoor home improvements.

Before you start on a project — big or small — you've got to find out where your underground utilities are.

Call 811, or visit PeoplesGas.com/811 or Sunshine811.com to open a ticket for the location of underground utilities.

Florida law states that property owners and excavators must ask at least two full business days prior to digging to get underground utility lines marked at the dig site. Planning to dig on Saturday? Call 811 on Wednesday.

Unsure who should make the call? The person or company doing the digging is responsible for calling 811.

Help Peoples Gas keep our communities and our utilities safe. A damaged utility line can leave you and/or your neighbors without hot water, internet, or cable services — sometimes for hours. Larger damages can shut down highways, businesses, or even prevent hospitals from serving hot meals or performing scheduled surgeries.