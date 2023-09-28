'Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead' Now on Stage at Jobsite Theater

It's the world's funniest play about the greatest play ever written! "Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead" is now on stage at Jobsite Theater!

It's a modern comic take on what "really" happens behind the scenes of Hamlet, told from the perspective of the two bumbling minor support players.

Tampa Bay area audiences are also in for a treat -- this is the first American production to feature women in the title roles!

"Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead" is on stage now through October 8. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit JobsiteTheater.org.

Use code HEADS for $25 tickets to the October 5 performance!