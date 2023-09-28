Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead' Now on Stage at Jobsite Theater

"Rosencrantz &amp; Guildenstern are Dead," now on stage at Jobsite Theater, is the first American production to feature women in the title roles!
Posted at 7:59 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 07:59:46-04

It's the world's funniest play about the greatest play ever written! "Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead" is now on stage at Jobsite Theater!

It's a modern comic take on what "really" happens behind the scenes of Hamlet, told from the perspective of the two bumbling minor support players.

Tampa Bay area audiences are also in for a treat -- this is the first American production to feature women in the title roles!

"Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead" is on stage now through October 8. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit JobsiteTheater.org.

Use code HEADS for $25 tickets to the October 5 performance!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com