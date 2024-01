The mission of the Campo Family YMCA is to provide programs and services to enrich communities, and what better way to do so than with a little love and pizza?

Rosati's Pizza hosts a pizza-making class there monthly! The next class is on Sunday, February 18 from 11am - 12:45pm.

For more information or to sign up, call 813-684-1371 ext.1600 or visit TampaYMCA.org/locations/Campo-Family-YMCA.