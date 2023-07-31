Rooted in Florida: Why Mulch Is Important for Your Landscaping

We know using mulch is important for our landscaping, but do you know why? Dr. Whitney Elmore, the Pasco County Extension Director, joins us to tell us more!
For more information or for more gardening tips, visit RootedInFlorida.podbean.com.
We know using mulch is important for our landscaping, but do you know why? Dr. Whitney Elmore, the Pasco County Extension Director, joins us to tell us more!
For more information or for more gardening tips, visit RootedInFlorida.podbean.com.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com