Rooted in Florida: What To Do to Combat Bed Bugs

Pasco County Extension Director Dr. Whitney Elmore joins us with what you need to know to combat bed bugs.
Posted at 8:00 AM, Jun 03, 2024
During the past few years, bed bug infestations have increased at an alarming rate in motels, hotels, and homes. Pasco County Extension Director Dr. Whitney Elmore joins us with what you need to know to combat these critters.

