Rooted in Florida: Tips to Keep Your Landscape Healthy

We're learning what we can do to help keep our landscape healthy with Dr. Whitney Elmore, Pasco County Extension Director and Horticulture Agent.

Landscape maintenance activities like mowing, pruning, and raking help ensure the health of your landscape, but also generates yard waste.

Decomposing organic matter releases nutrients back into the soil in a form that plants can easily use. Using yard waste for composting is a sustainable way of creating organic fertilizer.

Dr. Elmore has a podcast with more tips, you can listen by visiting RootedInFlorida.podbean.com.